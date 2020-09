FILE PHOTO: Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company smiles as she speaks during the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co expects to have reopened “a little over 50%” of its hotels and resorts by the end of the fiscal year, according to Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy, who spoke via online video to the Bank of America Virtual 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Thursday.

Disney closed its hotels and resorts to help curb the spread of COVID-19.