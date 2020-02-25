Disney to serve Impossible Foods burgers at parks, resorts

The completed plant-based hamburger is displayed during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California, U.S. October 6, 2016. Picture taken October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s theme parks, resorts and cruise line will serve Impossible Foods’ plant-based meat burgers, the companies said on Tuesday, a new win for the vegan patty maker that is broadening its reach across fast-food chains.

Several quick-service restaurants, including Burger King and McDonald’s, are partnering with Impossible Foods or rival Beyond Meat Inc to cater to growing demand for plant-based food by environment-conscious consumers.

Disney said it would debut Impossible Foods’ burgers and meatball submarine at the California Adventure Food & Wine Festival this week, and they would soon be available at other locations, including Tony’s Town Square Restaurant in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort.

Last year, Disney had said it would serve hundreds of plant-based dishes at its resorts and theme parks, the segment from which the company makes about 35% of its revenue.