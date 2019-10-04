Disney bans ads from Netflix ahead of streaming launch: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Gamers and visitors take a rest at the booth of Netflix during Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom, which showcases the latest trends of the computer gaming scene in Cologne, Germany, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) is banning advertising from Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) across its TV networks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Disney, which is set to launch its video streaming service “Disney+” on Nov. 12, told its employees earlier this year that it would not accept ads from any rival streaming services but later compromised with almost every service except Netflix, the report said.

Disney and Netflix did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.