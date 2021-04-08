Avengers area to open at California's Disneyland in June

FILE PHOTO: A family poses for a photo at Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, U.S., March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A new Avengers-themed area that includes a Spider-Man ride will open at Walt Disney Co’s Disneyland Resort in California on June 4, the head of the company’s parks division said on Thursday.

The opening will come weeks after the resort in Anaheim begins welcoming back guests for the first time in a year starting on April 30.

Disneyland, the original Disney theme park, and neighboring California Adventure were closed in March 2020 to help prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products, announced the opening date for the Avengers attractions during a video shown to reporters.