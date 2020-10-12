Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Monday it had restructured its media and entertainment businesses to accelerate growth of Disney+ and other streaming media efforts that are rising in popularity with consumers.
Disney said it would manage media and entertainment programming under three separate groups - studios, general entertainment and sports -- and concentrate distribution and commercialization under a global unit.
The move came days after activist investor Daniel Loeb urged Disney to forgo a dividend payment and double its programming investment in streaming.
Disney shares rose nearly 5 percent in after-hours trading to $130.76.
Kareem Daniel, formerly president of consumer products, games and publishing, will oversee Disney’s new media and entertainment distribution group, the company said.
Editing by Aurora Ellis
