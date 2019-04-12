Marvel, monsters and 'Mandalorian' coming to Disney+ app

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co unveiled new details on Thursday about Disney+, a family-friendly digital video subscription that is set to debut later this year and compete with Netflix Inc.

FILE PHOTO: The entrance to Walt Disney studios is seen in Burbank, California, U.S. August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The ad-free service will include movies and TV series from Disney and will feature programming from the Marvel superhero universe, the “Star Wars” galaxy, “Toy Story” creator Pixar animation and the National Geographic channel.

It will cost $7 a month or $70 per year.

When the service debuts on Nov. 12, some of the programming available from Disney’s libraries will include:

-Classic Disney animated movies such as “101 Dalmatians” and “Bambi”

-The entire Pixar catalog including “A Bug’s Life” and “Cars”

-“Captain Marvel” and three other Marvel films

-The first and second “Star Wars” trilogies

-Live-action movies such as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series, “Mary Poppins” and “The Sound of Music.”

-More than 5,000 episodes of Disney Channel shows such as “Hannah Montana”

Disney also will create original programming exclusively for the service. According to the company, that will include:

STAR WARS

A new season of animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

A live-action “Star Wars” series called “The Mandalorian,” developed by Jon Favreau

A TV series starring Diego Luna that is a prequel to the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

MARVEL

A series focused on the villain Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston

A series starring Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch

ANIMATION

“Monsters at Work,” a series inspired by Pixar hit “Monsters Inc.” Billy Crystal and John Goodman will return as the voices of Mike and Sulley.

MOVIES

Remakes of Disney classics such as “Lady and the Tramp” and “Sword in the Stone”

“Noelle,” a Christmas fantasy adventure starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader

“Togo,” starring Willem Dafoe in a story about a famous sled-dog

TELEVISION

A new “High School Musical” series

“Diary of a Female President,” a comedy series about a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl on a journey to become president of the United States

NON-FICTION

“Marvel’s 616,” a documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel stories and characters and the real world

“Be Our Chef,” a food competition show in which families compete and the winner’s dish will be served at Walt Disney World

“Rogue Trip,” a travel guide to places an average tourist is least likely to visit