Disney moves up UK, Western Europe launch by a week

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Company said on Tuesday it had moved up the launch of its video streaming service, Disney+, to March 24 in the United Kingdom and regions across Western Europe by a week, ahead of its earlier launch schedule of March 31.

Disney+ would be available in the UK and Ireland for 5.99 pounds ($7.81) per month or 59.99 pounds every year, and in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Austria for 6.99 euros ($7.76) per month or 69.99 euros annually.

The streaming service is among the top players in the crowded streaming landscape, competing with Netflix Inc, Apple Inc’s Apple TV+, and Amazon.com Inc’s Amazon Prime Video in the region.

It is set to launch in Belgium, Portugal and the Nordic regions later in summer this year.