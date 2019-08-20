Disney to take on Netflix as streaming war heats up

(Reuters) - The crowded market for video streaming, currently dominated by Netflix Inc, is expected to heat up further as Walt Disney Co rolls out its Disney+ service on Nov. 12 in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands.
While Disney+ will focus on family-friendly programs; Hulu, which the media company now controls, will stream shows aimed at adults.
Here’s a list of some of the top video streaming services, including the ones that are in the pipeline:
* Owned by: Netflix Inc
* Launch Date: September, 1999
* Pricing: Between $9 and $16 per month
* Top shows: “Orange is the New Black”, “Stranger Things”, “Black Mirror”, “13 Reasons Why”, “Bodyguard”, “Money Heist”
* Owned by: Walt Disney Co
* Launch Date: Nov. 12, 2019
* Pricing: $7 per month or $70 for 12 months
* Expected top shows: Marvel superhero universe, the “Star Wars” galaxy, “Toy Story” creator Pixar animation and the National Geographic channel
* Owned by: Apple Inc
* Launch Date: November, according to Bloomberg
* Pricing: Apple weighing $10 per month, Bloomberg reports.
* Expected top shows: “Amazing Stories”, “The Morning Show”, “Are You Sleeping?”, “Little America”, “Central Park”, “Dickinson”, “Time Bandits”, “For All Mankind”, “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends”, “See”, “Foundation”, “Home”, “Little Voice”, “The Peanuts Gang”, “On The Rocks”
* Owned by: AT&T Inc
* Launch Date: Spring of 2020
* Pricing: Between $16 and $17 per month
* Expected top shows: “Game of Thrones”, “The Leftovers”, “The Sopranos”, “Friends”, “Love Life”, “Gossip Girl”, “Doctor Who”, “Pretty Little Liars”, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”
* Owned by: Comcast Corp
* Launch Date: Not specified (Early 2020)
* Pricing: $10 per month
* Expected top shows: “The Office”, “Queer as Folk”, “One of Us Is Lying”, “A.P. Bio”
* Owned by: Amazon.Com Inc
* Launch Date: December, 2016
* Pricing: $13 per month
* Top shows: “The Grand Tour”, “Hanna”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Transparent”, “Downton Abbey”, “Homecoming”, “Lore”
* Owned by: Walt Disney Co
* Launch Date: March, 2008
* Pricing: Between $6 and $12 per month
* Top shows: “The Haindmaid’s Tale”, “Castle Rock”, “Veronica Mars”, “The Mindy Project”
* Owned by: Dish Network Corp
* Launch Date: February, 2015
* Pricing: Between $25 and $40 per month
* Top shows: “Fixer Upper”, “Law & Order Special Victims Unit”, “American Pickers”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “The Walking Dead”, “House Hunters”, “Property Brothers”
* Owned by: Baidu Inc
* Launch Date: April, 2010
* Pricing: $5 per month or $14.88 for 3 months or $50 for 12 months
* Top shows: “The Rap of China”, “Tientsin Mystic”, “The Lost Tomb”, “The Legend of Haolan”, “Yu Zui”
* Owned by: Alphabet Inc
* Launch Date: February, 2017
* Pricing: YouTube TV is $50 per month, YouTube Premium is $12 per month (additional $5 for Youtube TV via iOS or tvOS apps)
* Top shows: “Project Greenlight”, “The Invaders”, “The Green Hornet”, “Do You Want To See a Dead Body?”, “Cobra Kai”
* Launch Date: Not specified
* Pricing: not specified
* Expected shows: “Planet Earth”, “Blue Planet”, “Life”, “Dynasties”
FLIPKART: Walmart Inc’s Indian unit Flipkart is set to launch a free video service in August. No other details have been specified yet.
TENCENT VIDEO: Tencent Holdings Ltd recently launched its first overseas video streaming services in Thailand in June, expanding its presence outside China.
Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty, Munsif Vengattil and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva