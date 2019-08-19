Factbox: Disney to take on Netflix as streaming war heats up

(Reuters) - The crowded market for video streaming, currently dominated by Netflix Inc, is expected to heat up further as Walt Disney Co rolls out its Disney+ service on Nov. 12 in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands.

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for the Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

While Disney+ will focus on family-friendly programs; Hulu, which the media company now controls, will stream shows aimed at adults.

Here’s a list of some of the top video streaming services, including the ones which are in the pipeline:

NETFLIX

* Owned by: Netflix Inc

* Launch Date: September, 1999

* Pricing: Between $9 and $16 per month

* Top shows: “Orange is the New Black”, “Stranger Things”, “Black Mirror”, “13 Reasons Why”, “Bodyguard”, “Money Heist”

DISNEY+

* Owned by: Walt Disney Co

* Launch Date: November 12, 2019

* Pricing: $7 per month or $70 for 12 months

* Expected top shows: Marvel superhero universe, the “Star Wars” galaxy, “Toy Story” creator Pixar animation and the National Geographic channel

APPLE TV+

* Owned by: Apple Inc

* Launch Date: Not specified (Fall of 2019)

* Pricing: Not specified

* Expected top shows: “Amazing Stories”, “The Morning Show”, “Are You Sleeping?”, “Little America”, “Central Park”, “Dickinson”, “Time Bandits”, “For All Mankind”, “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends”, “See”, “Foundation”, “Home”, “Little Voice”, “The Peanuts Gang”, “On The Rocks”

HBO MAX

* Owned by: AT&T Inc

* Launch Date: Spring of 2020

* Pricing: Between $16 and $17 per month

* Expected top shows: “Game of Thrones”, “The Leftovers”, “The Sopranos”, “Friends”, “Love Life”, “Gossip Girl”, “Doctor Who”, “Pretty Little Liars”, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

NBCUNIVERSAL

* Owned by: Comcast Corp

* Launch Date: Not specified (Early 2020)

* Pricing: $10 per month

* Expected top shows: “The Office”, “Queer as Folk”, “One of Us Is Lying”, “A.P. Bio”

AMAZON PRIME

* Owned by: Amazon.Com Inc

* Launch Date: December, 2016

* Pricing: $13 per month

* Top shows: “The Grand Tour”, “Hanna”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Transparent”, “Downton Abbey”, “Homecoming”, “Lore”

HULU

* Owned by: Walt Disney Co

* Launch Date: March, 2008

* Pricing: Between $6 and $12 per month

* Top shows: “The Haindmaid’s Tale”, “Castle Rock”, “Veronica Mars”, “The Mindy Project”

SLING TV

* Owned by: Dish Network Corp

* Launch Date: February, 2015

* Pricing: Between $25 and $40 per month

* Top shows: “Fixer Upper”, “Law & Order Special Victims Unit”, “American Pickers”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “The Walking Dead”, “House Hunters”, “Property Brothers”

IQIYI

* Owned by: Baidu Inc

* Launch Date: April, 2010

* Pricing: $5 per month or $14.88 for 3 months or $50 for 12 months

* Top shows: “The Rap of China”, “Tientsin Mystic”, “The Lost Tomb”, “The Legend of Haolan”, “Yu Zui”

YOUTUBE TV/YOUTUBE PREMIUM

* Owned by: Alphabet Inc

* Launch Date: February, 2017

* Pricing: YouTube TV is $50 per month, YouTube Premium is $12 per month (additional $5 for Youtube TV via iOS or tvOS apps)

* Top shows: “Project Greenlight”, “The Invaders”, “The Green Hornet”, “Do You Want To See a Dead Body?”, “Cobra Kai”

DISCOVERY INC AND BBC STUDIOS:

* Launch Date: Not specified

* Pricing: not specified

* Expected shows: “Planet Earth”, “Blue Planet”, “Life”, “Dynasties”

FLIPKART: Walmart Inc’s Indian unit Flipkart is set to launch a free video service in August. No other details have been specified yet.

TENCENT VIDEO: Tencent Holdings Ltd recently launched its first overseas video streaming services in Thailand in June, expanding its presence outside China.