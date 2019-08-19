Factbox: Disney to take on Netflix as streaming war heats up

(Reuters) - The crowded market for video streaming, currently dominated by Netflix Inc, is expected to heat up further as Walt Disney Co rolls out its Disney+ service on Nov. 12 in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands.
While Disney+ will focus on family-friendly programs; Hulu, which the media company now controls, will stream shows aimed at adults.
Here’s a list of some of the top video streaming services, including the ones which are in the pipeline:
* Owned by: Netflix Inc
* Launch Date: September, 1999
* Pricing: Between $9 and $16 per month
* Top shows: “Orange is the New Black”, “Stranger Things”, “Black Mirror”, “13 Reasons Why”, “Bodyguard”, “Money Heist”
* Owned by: Walt Disney Co
* Launch Date: November 12, 2019
* Pricing: $7 per month or $70 for 12 months
* Expected top shows: Marvel superhero universe, the “Star Wars” galaxy, “Toy Story” creator Pixar animation and the National Geographic channel
* Owned by: Apple Inc
* Launch Date: Not specified (Fall of 2019)
* Pricing: Not specified
* Expected top shows: “Amazing Stories”, “The Morning Show”, “Are You Sleeping?”, “Little America”, “Central Park”, “Dickinson”, “Time Bandits”, “For All Mankind”, “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends”, “See”, “Foundation”, “Home”, “Little Voice”, “The Peanuts Gang”, “On The Rocks”
* Owned by: AT&T Inc
* Launch Date: Spring of 2020
* Pricing: Between $16 and $17 per month
* Expected top shows: “Game of Thrones”, “The Leftovers”, “The Sopranos”, “Friends”, “Love Life”, “Gossip Girl”, “Doctor Who”, “Pretty Little Liars”, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”
* Owned by: Comcast Corp
* Launch Date: Not specified (Early 2020)
* Pricing: $10 per month
* Expected top shows: “The Office”, “Queer as Folk”, “One of Us Is Lying”, “A.P. Bio”
* Owned by: Amazon.Com Inc
* Launch Date: December, 2016
* Pricing: $13 per month
* Top shows: “The Grand Tour”, “Hanna”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Transparent”, “Downton Abbey”, “Homecoming”, “Lore”
* Owned by: Walt Disney Co
* Launch Date: March, 2008
* Pricing: Between $6 and $12 per month
* Top shows: “The Haindmaid’s Tale”, “Castle Rock”, “Veronica Mars”, “The Mindy Project”
* Owned by: Dish Network Corp
* Launch Date: February, 2015
* Pricing: Between $25 and $40 per month
* Top shows: “Fixer Upper”, “Law & Order Special Victims Unit”, “American Pickers”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “The Walking Dead”, “House Hunters”, “Property Brothers”
* Owned by: Baidu Inc
* Launch Date: April, 2010
* Pricing: $5 per month or $14.88 for 3 months or $50 for 12 months
* Top shows: “The Rap of China”, “Tientsin Mystic”, “The Lost Tomb”, “The Legend of Haolan”, “Yu Zui”
* Owned by: Alphabet Inc
* Launch Date: February, 2017
* Pricing: YouTube TV is $50 per month, YouTube Premium is $12 per month (additional $5 for Youtube TV via iOS or tvOS apps)
* Top shows: “Project Greenlight”, “The Invaders”, “The Green Hornet”, “Do You Want To See a Dead Body?”, “Cobra Kai”
* Launch Date: Not specified
* Pricing: not specified
* Expected shows: “Planet Earth”, “Blue Planet”, “Life”, “Dynasties”
FLIPKART: Walmart Inc’s Indian unit Flipkart is set to launch a free video service in August. No other details have been specified yet.
TENCENT VIDEO: Tencent Holdings Ltd recently launched its first overseas video streaming services in Thailand in June, expanding its presence outside China.
Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva