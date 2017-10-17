FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wanda vice president quits amid government crackdown on offshore investment
October 17, 2017 / 12:34 PM / in 5 days

Wanda vice president quits amid government crackdown on offshore investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda’s senior vice president, Jack Gao, has resigned from the Chinese conglomerate, sources close to the company said.

FILE PHOTO: Jack Gao, Senior Vice President and CEO of International Investments and Operations Dalian Wanda Group, speaks at a business event at the Bing theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Gao was also the interim CEO of Legendary Entertainment, an American movie studio that Wanda acquired last year for nearly $3.5 billion. Zeng Maojun, president of Wanda Film Holding Co., will take over Gao’s role as interim CEO, the sources said. Thomas Tull, the founder of Legendary, quit in January.

The story was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Chinese government has cracked down on high-profile cross-border acquisition and warned against any “irrational investment”.

China’s crackdown on overseas investment has diminished the scope of Gao’s work, the sources said.

Dalian Wanda Group declined to comment. Legendary didn’t reply when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Pei Li and Adam Jourdan, editing by Larry King

