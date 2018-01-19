China's Wanda to soon announce sale of Australia projects: sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Group is expected to announce the sale of two Australian property projects in the coming days, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the Chinese firm looks to lessen financial strains caused by a major acquisition spree.

China’s regulators last year told banks to stop providing funding for several of the conglomerate’s overseas acquisitions, sources have said, prompting a string of asset sales by Wanda, whose businesses range from real estate to football and cinemas.[nL3N1K82KV]

The two high-end residential and hotel projects under development - the One Circular Quay in Sydney and the Jewel Resort in Gold Coast, will be sold at around cost, one of the people said.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak about the deal.

The Australian newspaper reported on Friday that property developer Yuhu, which is backed by Chinese investors, had entered into exclusive talks with Wanda to buy the assets in a deal that could fetch A$1 billion ($800 million).

Shares in Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd (0169.HK), which owns the projects, were put on a trading halt on Friday, pending a statement regarding a “very substantial disposal” by the company. It gave no further details.

An official at the Dalian Wanda Group declined to comment. A spokesman for Yuhu said in a text message that the company had no knowledge of any such transaction.

A sale of the Australian projects would come on the heels of Wanda’s announcement this week that it had agreed to sell its interests in the high-profile London luxury development project, One Nine Elms, for 59 million pounds ($81 million). [nL3N1PC1LU]

Last year, Wanda sold a portfolio of domestic hotels and tourism assets, including 13 theme parks, for $9 billion to Guangzhou R&F Properties (2777.HK) and Sunac China (1918.HK).

($1 = 1.2477 Australian dollars)