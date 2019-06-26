ICC prosecutor asks to open an investigation on Bangladesh, Myanmar

The International Criminal Court building is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court took the next step toward opening a full investigation into alleged crimes against the Rohingya people who were driven from Myanmar to Bangladesh, a statement from the prosecutor said on Wednesday.

After opening a preliminary inquiry in September 2018, the prosecutor said “she will submit a request for an authorization to open an investigation into this situation.”

Although Myanmar is not a member of the court, the ICC has already determined it has jurisdiction over possible crimes in the region, due to the cross-border nature of the alleged crime of deportation and because Bangladesh is a member.