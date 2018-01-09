FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Internet News
January 9, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Warburg Pincus, Genesis Capital invest $120 million in Chinese online tutoring firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and Chinese growth capital fund Genesis Capital have invested $120 million in China’s Zhangmen, the online tutoring company said on Tuesday.

This is the sixth round of financing and the largest Zhangmen has received, it said in a statement.

A more-than-nine-year-old company, Zhangmen provides personalized tutoring courses to primary and middle school students aged between eight and 18 via its website and mobile apps. Total revenue of the company exceeded 1 billion yuan ($153 million) in 2017.

Warburg was the lead investor in this funding round, according to a Warburg spokeswoman.

Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.