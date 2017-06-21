Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
War College

Podcast: The roots of political violence

By Matthew Gault

1 Min Read

Antifa and white nationalists clash in the streets. Students on college campuses patrol the sidewalks armed with bats. A man in Portland stabbed several people on a bus and another in Virginia opened fire on Republican legislators on a baseball field.

This week on War College, Joe Young – American University professor and contributing editor at Political Violence @ a Glance – walks us through what does and doesn’t scare him about the new rash of political violence in America. For Young, the times may be scary, but they’re a far cry from the radical sixties and seventies when groups such as the Weather Underground bombed government buildings.

