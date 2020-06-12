France calls on US to withdraw measures targeting ICC

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian leaves the Elysee Presidential Palace after a weekly cabinet meeting, in Paris, France May 27, 2020 as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Friday that a U.S. decision to impose sanctions against employees of the International Criminal Court is an attack on states party to the Rome Statute and called on the U.S. to withdraw those measures.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that the U.S. decision risks putting into question the independence of the justice system.

President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized U.S. economic and travel sanctions against ICC employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.