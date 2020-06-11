Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threated by 'kangaroo court'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks as Attorney General William Barr listens during a joint briefing about an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump on the International Criminal Court during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington would not allow Americans to be threatened by “a kangaroo court,” after President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against an International Criminal Court investigation into whether U.S. forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

Pompeo told a news conference sanctions could extend to family members of ICC officials to prevent them from visiting the United States.

“We cannot, we will not stand by as our people are threatened by a kangaroo court,” Pompeo said.