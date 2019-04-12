ICC judges reject prosecution request to open investigation in Afghanistan

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - International Criminal Court judges on Friday rejected a request by the prosecutor to open an investigation into possible war crimes during the conflict in Afghanistan, citing a lack of evidence and a poor outlook on state cooperation.
“The chamber hereby decides that an investigation into the situation in Afghanistan at this stage would not serve the interests of justice and accordingly rejects the request,” the decision said.
