U.N. Yugoslav tribunal orders independent review of Praljak death
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 10:56 AM / in an hour

U.N. Yugoslav tribunal orders independent review of Praljak death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The U.N. Yugoslav tribunal on Friday said it has launched its own independent review into the death of former Bosnian Croat military leader Slobodan Praljak.

Bosnian Croats hang a flag displaying a portrait of General Slobodan Praljak and a message that reads "Your sacrifice will never be forgotten", as people pray and light candles for the convicted general, who killed himself seconds after the verdict in the U.N. war crimes tribunal, in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Praljak died shortly after drinking poison in the courtroom after hearing his 20 year conviction for war crimes upheld on Nov. 29, raising questions of how he was able to obtain a lethal substance and smuggle it into the courtroom..

The tribunal said it aims to complete its own review, which will run in parallel to a Dutch criminal investigation, by the end of the year.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
