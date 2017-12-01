U.N. Yugoslav tribunal orders independent review of Praljak death

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The U.N. Yugoslav tribunal on Friday said it has launched its own independent review into the death of former Bosnian Croat military leader Slobodan Praljak.
Praljak died shortly after drinking poison in the courtroom after hearing his 20 year conviction for war crimes upheld on Nov. 29, raising questions of how he was able to obtain a lethal substance and smuggle it into the courtroom..
The tribunal said it aims to complete its own review, which will run in parallel to a Dutch criminal investigation, by the end of the year.
Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by William Maclean