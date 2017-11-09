FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
War crimes court: prosecutor to investigate alleged crimes in Burundi
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 9, 2017 / 1:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

War crimes court: prosecutor to investigate alleged crimes in Burundi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court on Thursday approved a prosecution request to formally investigate war crimes allegedly committed in Burundi by the government and government-linked groups against political opponents from April 2015 to October 2017.

The decision follows Burundi’s decision to seek withdraw from the court as of Oct. 26, 2017. However, the court will still have jurisdiction over crimes committed while Burundi was a member.

In a statement, the court said the prosecutor has presented evidence of crimes against humanity worth investigating, including murder, torture, rape and persecution, leading to more than 1,000 deaths and the displacement of more than 400,000 persons.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.