September 17, 2018 / 1:29 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

International court sentences Congo politician Bemba to time served

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court on Monday sentenced Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba to a 300,000 euro fine and a 12 month sentence for witness tampering, but his sentence was reduced to zero due to time served.

FILE PHOTO: Congolese opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba of the Movement for the Liberation of the Congo (MLC) addresses a news conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Bemba was acquitted of war crimes on appeal in June but was convicted on the lesser charge of witness tampering during his trial. Bemba has been barred from standing in December’s presidential election in Democratic Republic of Congo in December because of the conviction.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

