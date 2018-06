THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Judges at the International Criminal Court on Tuesday ordered the release of Congolese ex-vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba following his acquittal last week on war crimes charges.

Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo sits in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

He will be freed in neighbouring Belgium, where his family lives, the court order said.