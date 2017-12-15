FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 2:27 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Dutch court sentences ex-Ethiopian politician Alemu to life for war crimes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Dutch judges on Friday sentenced Eshetu Alemu, who served under former Ethiopian strongman Mengistu Haile Mariam, to life imprisonment for war crimes in the 1970s, including the execution of 75 young prisoners.

Alemu was found guilty of ordering the killings in 1978 as a regional representative of Mengistu.

“The fact that the majority of victims were children younger than 18 makes the crimes all the more cruel,” said presiding Judge Mariette Renckens, reading the verdict at the district court in The Hague.

(Corrects name of defendant in headline and first paragraph)

Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and John Stonestreet

