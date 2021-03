FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a visit to Leumit Health Care Services vaccination facility in Jerusalem where he meets the 4,000,000 person who had been vaccinated in Israel, February 16, 2021. Alex Kolomoisky/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned as “outrageous” on Thursday a decision by the International Criminal Court prosecutor to formally investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

“I am going to fight this in every place,” he told Fox News.