International Criminal Court prosecutor requests probe into Philippines killings

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday announced that she had asked judges to open a full investigation into drug war killings in the Philippines.
“I announce that the preliminary examination into the situation in the Republic of the Philippines has concluded and that I have requested judicial authorisation to proceed with an investigation,” prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.
Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Kevin Liffey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.