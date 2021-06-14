International Criminal Court prosecutor requests probe into Philippines killings

FILE PHOTO: Framed portraits of Philippines' drug war victims are prepared for the theatre performance of grieving families on their journey of loss and healing in a Catholic school in Makati City, Philippines, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday announced that she had asked judges to open a full investigation into drug war killings in the Philippines.

“I announce that the preliminary examination into the situation in the Republic of the Philippines has concluded and that I have requested judicial authorisation to proceed with an investigation,” prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.