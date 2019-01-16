Prosecutors intend to appeal acquittal of ex Ivory Coast leader Gbagbo: filing

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court said on Wednesday they intend to appeal the acquittal of former Ivory Coast leader Laurent Gbagbo, but cannot do so yet as judges have not issued their full reasoning.

Judges at the Hague war crimes court on Tuesday said prosecutors had failed to prove Gbagbo had any case to answer and ordered his release after more than seven years in detention.

Prosecutors stated their intention to eventually appeal the acquittal in a filing submitted ahead of a hearing to discuss the terms of Gbagbo’s release.