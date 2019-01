FILE PHOTO: Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo appears before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, January 15, 2019. Peter Dejong/Pool via REUTERS

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - An appeals chamber at the International Criminal Court has granted a last-ditch request by prosecutors to extend the custody of Ivory Coast politician Laurent Gbagbo, who was acquitted of atrocities charges last week.

The 3-2 decision by a panel of appeals judges ordered Gbagbo and co-defendant Charles Ble Goude to be held until they can consider prosecutors’ arguments more fully.