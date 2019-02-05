Ex-Ivory Coast President Gbagbo conditionally released to Belgium: court

FILE PHOTO: Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo appears before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, January 15, 2019. Peter Dejong/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court on Tuesday said former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo is now in Belgium under conditional release.

Gbagbo was acquitted by the Hague court of atrocities charges last month but remained in custody until Friday, when an appeals court ordered him released. A court spokeswoman confirmed he has now traveled to Belgium.

Conditions of Gbagbo’s release include his agreement to return to court if ordered to do so for an appeal planned by prosecutors.