Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci arrives for a news conference as he resigns to face war crimes charges at a special court based in the Hague, in Pristina, Kosovo, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Laura Hasani

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has been arrested and transferred to the detention facilities of the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, the tribunal said on Thursday.

Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, resigned with immediate effect earlier on the day after learning the tribunal had confirmed a war crimes indictment against him.