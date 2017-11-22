FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia PM says must leave the past behind after Mladic verdict
Sections
Featured
FCC plans to ditch 'net neutrality'
Politics
FCC plans to ditch 'net neutrality'
A defector's getaway
North Korea
A defector's getaway
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
China
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2017 / 12:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Serbia PM says must leave the past behind after Mladic verdict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Ex-Bosnian Serb general Rakto Mladic’s conviction for war crimes did not come as a surprise, Serbia’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

Ex-Bosnian Serb wartime general Ratko Mladic reacts in court at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in the Hague, Netherlands in this still image taken from a video released by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), November 22, 2017. International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY)/Handout via REUTERS

“We need to look to the future, so we finally have a stable country,” Ana Brnabic told reporters during a visit to Oslo.

“We need to leave the past behind,” she said.

A U.N. tribunal convicted Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity for orchestrating massacres and ethnic cleansing during Bosnia’s war and sentenced him to life in prison.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.