Serbia PM says must leave the past behind after Mladic verdict

OSLO (Reuters) - Ex-Bosnian Serb general Rakto Mladic’s conviction for war crimes did not come as a surprise, Serbia’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

Ex-Bosnian Serb wartime general Ratko Mladic reacts in court at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in the Hague, Netherlands in this still image taken from a video released by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), November 22, 2017. International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY)/Handout via REUTERS

“We need to look to the future, so we finally have a stable country,” Ana Brnabic told reporters during a visit to Oslo.

“We need to leave the past behind,” she said.

A U.N. tribunal convicted Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity for orchestrating massacres and ethnic cleansing during Bosnia’s war and sentenced him to life in prison.