Serbia PM says must leave the past behind after Mladic verdict

OSLO (Reuters) - Ex-Bosnian Serb general Rakto Mladic’s conviction for war crimes did not come as a surprise, Serbia’s prime minister said on Wednesday.
“We need to look to the future, so we finally have a stable country,” Ana Brnabic told reporters during a visit to Oslo.
“We need to leave the past behind,” she said.
A U.N. tribunal convicted Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity for orchestrating massacres and ethnic cleansing during Bosnia’s war and sentenced him to life in prison.
Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Toby Chopra