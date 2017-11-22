U.N.'s Zeid says Mladic 'epitome of evil', no escape from justice

GENEVA (Reuters) - Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic is the “epitome of evil” and his conviction on Wednesday for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes was a “momentous victory for justice”, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra‘ad al-Hussein said.

People watch a television broadcast of the court proceedings of former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic in his hometown of Kalinovik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Kapetanovic

“Mladic is the epitome of evil, and the prosecution of Mladic is the epitome of what international justice is all about,” Zeid said in a statement.

“Today’s verdict is a warning to the perpetrators of such crimes that they will not escape justice, no matter how powerful they may be nor how long it may take.”