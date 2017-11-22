FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N.'s Zeid says Mladic 'epitome of evil', no escape from justice
#World News
November 22, 2017

U.N.'s Zeid says Mladic 'epitome of evil', no escape from justice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic is the "epitome of evil" and his conviction on Wednesday for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes was a "momentous victory for justice", U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said.

People watch a television broadcast of the court proceedings of former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic in his hometown of Kalinovik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Kapetanovic

"Mladic is the epitome of evil, and the prosecution of Mladic is the epitome of what international justice is all about," Zeid said in a statement.

"Today's verdict is a warning to the perpetrators of such crimes that they will not escape justice, no matter how powerful they may be nor how long it may take."

Reporting by Tom Miles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
