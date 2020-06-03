French court orders transfer of Rwanda genocide suspect to U.N. tribunal

FILE PHOTO: French Gendarmes wearing protective face masks stand at the Paris courthouse before the initial extradition hearing for Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga in Paris, France, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - A French court on Wednesday approved the transfer of Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to a United Nations tribunal.

Kabuga has been indicted by U.N. prosecutors for genocide and incitement to commit genocide. He is accused of financing and arming ethnic Hutu militias that massacred 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus in 1994.

Kabuga was arrested in a Paris suburb in May, ending a manhunt that lasted more than two decades. He denies the charges.