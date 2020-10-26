Rwandan genocide suspect in detention in The Hague

FILE PHOTO: French lawyer Laurent Bayon, who defends Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, leaves the courtroom after the initial extradition hearing at the Paris courthouse, France, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Rwandan genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga was in custody in the Hague on Monday after his transfer from France following a United Nations court order.

Kabuga, who was on the run for 22 years until his arrest in France in May, will soon be brought before a judge, the U.N. tribunal said in a statement.

Last week a U.N. judge ordered the transfer to the Netherlands, rather than to a U.N. detention unit in Tanzania, out of health considerations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kabuga, 84, is likely to spend at least several months in The Hague and could then still be tried in Tanzania.

U.N. prosecutors accuse the former tea and coffee tycoon of bankrolling and importing machetes for ethnic Hutu militias which killed hundreds of thousands of Tutsis and moderate Hutus in Rwanda during a 100-day period in 1994.

Kabuga faces allegations of genocide, complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity. He has dismissed accusations against him as “lies” during French extradition hearings.