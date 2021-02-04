Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen convicted for sex crimes, forced pregnancy

Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in the Lord's Resistance Army, whose fugitive leader Kony is one of the world's most-wanted war crimes suspects, enters the court room of the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Former Ugandan rebel commander Dominic Ongwen was convicted on Thursday of widespread sexual crimes, including rape and forced marriage, in a ruling at the International Criminal Court.

Ongwen, once a commander in the Lord’s Resistance Army, faces 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity and could be imprisoned for life if convicted. Judges will not address sentencing on Thursday.

Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt said the evidence in Ongwen’s case showed that sexual crimes were systemic and institutional under his command and in a legal first convicted him of the crime of forced pregnancy.