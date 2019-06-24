WarnerMedia names Ann Sarnoff as CEO of Warner Bros

FILE PHOTO: Ann Sarnoff, Chief Operating Officer of BBC Worldwide America, speaks during the 2011 Bloomberg Media Summit in New York March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - WarnerMedia, part of AT&T Inc, said here on Monday the company has appointed Ann Sarnoff as the chief executive officer of Warner Bros.

Sarnoff is currently the President of BBC Studios Americas.

AT&T, the second largest U.S. wireless carrier, bought WarnerBros as part of its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner last year.

Warner Bros former Chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara resigned from one of Hollywood’s most powerful studios in March following a report that he improperly helped an actress obtain roles at the studio.