EPA headquarters in Washington secure after 'unfounded' report of gunshots

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Authorities responded to the reported sound of gunshots at the Environmental Protection Agency headquarters in Washington on Wednesday but police did not find any sign of a shooting, officials said.

Federal Protective Services determined that reports of gunshots at the building "were unfounded," the EPA said on Twitter. "There were no injuries and the building is secure," it added.

A row of police cars could be seen in the area, in a photo posted online by Washington television station WJLA.

Washington police spokesman Officer Hugh Carew confirmed that police officers responded to the scene.

"The floors where the shots were reported were cleared," said EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman.