U.S. says Washington Amtrak train derailment damage topped $40 million

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Thursday that damage from a deadly December Amtrak train crash in Washington State topped $40.4 million.

The safety board also said the crash that killed three and injured 70 could have been prevented if a safety technology system known as positive train control had been operational.

The board previously said Amtrak 501 was traveling at 78 miles per hour at the time of the derailment, far above the 30 mph speed limit. The NTSB also said it has not been able to interview either operating crewmember due to their injuries from the accident.