Guard shoots, wounds man trying to get into TV news office in D.C.

(Reuters) - A security guard shot and wounded a man trying to force his way into the offices of the Fox 5 local news channel in Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, according to the news channel and local officials.

The man was carried into an ambulance on a stretcher and taken to a hospital conscious but in critical condition, the channel reported. A D.C. police spokesman said the man was not armed. No one else was hurt, the channel reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating the episode, according to Kevin Donahue, the deputy mayor for public safety and justice.

In June, a man with a long-standing grudge against the Capital Gazette newspaper group in Annapolis, Maryland, shot and killed five people in the newsroom.