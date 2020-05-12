Business News
May 12, 2020 / 5:32 PM / a few seconds ago

Waymo extends external funding round to $3 billion

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), said on Tuesday it raised an additional $750 million in its first external investment round, bringing the total funding to $3 billion.

T. Rowe Price Associates Inc, Perry Creek Capital and Fidelity Management & Research were among the investors of the latest financing round, the company said. (bit.ly/35QOoHh)

This round comes after the initial investment of $2.25 billion, earlier in March. (reut.rs/2xUYw55)

Founded 11 years ago as a small project inside Google, Waymo is now widely considered the leader in developing self-driving technology. But Waymo and its principal rivals are still years away from building large-scale businesses around that technology, analysts believe.

The outside investors will help Waymo be more disciplined, Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat told a Morgan Stanley investor conference in March.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below