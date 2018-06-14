FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 10:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

El Nino weather unlikely in third quarter , possible in fourth quarter, U.N. says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - There is a 25 percent chance of El Nino weather conditions returning in the third quarter of 2018, but the likelihood of a weak El Nino in the fourth quarter looks about 50/50, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said on Thursday.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures associated with crop damage, fires and flash floods. The WMO said continuation of the current neutral weather conditions was most likely for the coming quarter, with no chance of La Nina, a generally cooling phenomenon.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay; tom.miles@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 2006; Reuters Messaging: tom.miles.reuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
