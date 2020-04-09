Neutral weather pattern likely to prevail through autumn: U.S. forecaster

(Reuters) - El Niño-Southern Oscillation-neutral (ENSO) weather pattern is most likely to continue through this autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

ENSO weather pattern is marked by average long-term ocean temperatures, tropical rainfall and atmospheric winds.

The chance that neutral weather conditions will prevail during summer 2020 is at about 60% and is likely to remain through autumn, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly forecast.

ENSO neutral conditions refer to those periods in which neither El Niño nor La Niña is present, often coinciding with the transition between the two weather patterns, according to the CPC.

“During March 2020, low-level wind anomalies were easterly in the eastern Pacific, while upper-level wind anomalies were westerly over the central and eastern portions of the basin,” the forecaster said.

“Overall, the combined oceanic and atmospheric system remained consistent with ENSO-neutral.”

The El Niño pattern brings a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific every few years, and is the opposite of La Niña.

El Niño emerged in 2018 for the first time since 2016 and has been linked to crop damage, fires and flash floods.