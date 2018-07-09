Japan's PM Abe cancels overseas trip after floods kill over 100

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will cancel an overseas trip from Wednesday that would have taken him to Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, after torrential rains killed more than 100 people in western Japan, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to media after the news conference by the U.S. President Donald Trump, after the summit between the U.S. and North Korea in Singapore, at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Separately, ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai told reporters after meeting Abe on Monday that cancelling the trip was “unavoidable” in view of the disaster, which inundated large swaths of western Japan, Kyodo news agency said.