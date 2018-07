TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that the government would tap reserve funds set aside in the fiscal 2018 budget to help restore lifelines and infrastructure in the flood stricken areas in western Japan.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives at G-20 plenary during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he would consider compiling an extra budget if the reserve funds were not sufficient.