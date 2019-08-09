Japan weather bureau says 60% chance of no El Nino, La Nina this year

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Friday there is a 60% chance there will be no El Nino or La Nina from now through the northern hemisphere winter.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the water surface temperature in the tropical Indian Ocean has been at high levels, but that it sees no signs of an El Nino or La Nina weather pattern now, and that temperatures will likely fall toward the northern autumn.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific that typically happens every few years, sometimes causing crop damage, flash flooding or fires.