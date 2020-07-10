Japan weather bureau says 60% chance of no El Nino, La Nina through autumn

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Friday there was a 60% chance of no El Nino or La Nina occurring from now through the northern hemisphere autumn, but there was a 40% chance of La Nina emerging through autumn.

It also said there were no El Nino or La Nina now although there has been some signs of a La Nina.

An El Nino phenomenon is a warming of the ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific that typically happens every few years, sometimes causing crop damage, flash floods or fires in different regions of the world.

A La Nina weather event is characterized by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought.