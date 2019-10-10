Japan weather bureau says 60% chance of no El Nino, La Nina through winter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Thursday there is a 60% chance there will be no El Nino or La Nina from now through the northern hemisphere winter.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific that typically happens every few years, sometimes causing crop damage, flash flooding or fires.

La Nina is characterized by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought.