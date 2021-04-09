Japan weather bureau sees 80% chance La Nina will end in spring

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Friday there was an 80% chance that the La Nina weather phenomenon, seen since last summer, will end in the northern hemisphere spring with a 70% chance of normal weather conditions during summer.
A La Nina weather event is characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked to floods and drought.
