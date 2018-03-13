Australia weather bureau says summer La Nina has ended

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s weather bureau said on Tuesday that a La Nina weather event that began in December has ended.

La Nina events occur when sea surface temperatures in the central Pacific Ocean drop to lower-than-normal levels, generally resulting in stormier, colder winters in Asia’s northern hemisphere, and warmer, wet summers in the southern hemisphere.

“All atmospheric and oceanic indices are now at neutral levels ... there are no clear indications that an El Nino or La Nina event will develop in the coming months,” the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement.