La Niña present, sees 75% chance through 2020 winter: U.S. CPC

(Reuters) - La Niña conditions were present in August, and have a 75% chance of continuing through the Northern Hemisphere winter of 2020-21, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

La Niña pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

A borderline moderate La Niña event is favored during the peak November-January season, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly forecast.

The weather phenomenon last emerged during September-November season in 2017 and lasted through early 2018.