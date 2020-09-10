Environment
September 10, 2020 / 2:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

La Niña present, sees 75% chance through 2020 winter: U.S. CPC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - La Niña conditions were present in August, and have a 75% chance of continuing through the Northern Hemisphere winter of 2020-21, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

La Niña pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

A borderline moderate La Niña event is favored during the peak November-January season, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly forecast.

The weather phenomenon last emerged during September-November season in 2017 and lasted through early 2018.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below