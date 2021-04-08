U.S. climate center sees shift from La Niña to neutral weather in next month

(Reuters) - A transition from La Niña to neutral conditions is likely in the Northern Hemisphere in the next month or so, with an 80% chance of El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions during May-July 2021, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

ENSO neutral conditions refer to those periods in which neither El Niño nor La Niña is present, often coinciding with the transition between the two weather patterns, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

“The forecaster consensus agrees that a transition is imminent, with a 50-50% chance of La Niña or ENSO-neutral for the March-May average, and then predicts ENSO-neutral to continue at least through the Northern Hemisphere summer,” the CPC said.

The ENSO weather pattern is marked by average long-term ocean temperatures, tropical rainfall and atmospheric winds.

The center had predicted the possibility of a transition to neutral conditions at 60% in the previous two months.